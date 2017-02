TOKYO Nov 19Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of scandal hit camera maker Olympus, was questioned by Japanese prosecutors on Friday on a voluntarily basis, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the 92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.

