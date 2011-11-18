Japan prosecutors to question ex-Olympus president Kikukawa

TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese prosecutors will question as early as this weekend Olympus Corp former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two others over their role in a scandal that is threatening the future of the once-proud firm, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the 92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.

Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed Kikukawa, who quit on Oct. 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been fired and Yamada has offered to resign. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Abi Sekimitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)