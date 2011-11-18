Japan prosecutors to question ex-Olympus president Kikukawa

TOKYO Nov 18 Japanese prosecutors will
question as early as this weekend Olympus Corp former
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and two others over their role in a
scandal that is threatening the future of the once-proud firm,
Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the
92-year-old maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid
investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has blamed Kikukawa, who
quit on Oct. 26, Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal
auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up, and said he would
consider criminal complaints against them. Mori has been fired
and Yamada has offered to resign.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Abi Sekimitsu; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)