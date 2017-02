TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus said on Wednesday it revised its first-quarter 2011/12 net earnings to a 1.4 billion yen ($17.96 million) loss from a 2.2 billion yen loss.

The company is restating its accounts for the past five years as it looks to sort out an accounting scandal, and must report its half-year results by the end of the day to avoid a delisting of its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.