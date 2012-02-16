版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 16日 星期四 09:52 BJT

Prosecutors question former Olympus president Kikukawa -Jiji

TOKYO Feb 16 Tokyo prosecutors have begun questioning former Olympus Corp president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa over the company's accounting fraud and are set to arrest him once they feel they can build a case, Jiji new agency said on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐