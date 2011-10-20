Olympus needs to shift from M&A to cutting debt-R&I

TOKYO Oct 20 Olympus Corp needs to shift its focus to reducing debt from heavy spending on acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks, Japanese ratings agency R&I said on Thursday after putting the company on watch for possible downgrade.

"If it doesn't move in that direction it will be difficult to maintain its credit rating," R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told Reuters in an interview, saying a decision on a possible downgrade would in principle be made in a few months.

R&I put Olympus on its watch list due to worries over the impact of a strong yen and weak U.S. and European economies on its earnings, as well as management turmoil following the ouster of chief executive Michael Woodford.

R&I currently rates Olympus as A, defined as "high creditworthiness supported by a few excellent factors." (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)