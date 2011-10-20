Olympus needs to shift from M&A to cutting debt-R&I

TOKYO Oct 20 Olympus Corp needs to
shift its focus to reducing debt from heavy spending on
acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks, Japanese ratings
agency R&I said on Thursday after putting the company on watch
for possible downgrade.
"If it doesn't move in that direction it will be difficult
to maintain its credit rating," R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told
Reuters in an interview, saying a decision on a possible
downgrade would in principle be made in a few months.
R&I put Olympus on its watch list due to worries over the
impact of a strong yen and weak U.S. and European economies on
its earnings, as well as management turmoil following the ouster
of chief executive Michael Woodford.
R&I currently rates Olympus as A, defined as "high
creditworthiness supported by a few excellent factors."
