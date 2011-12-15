Woodford: discussed recapitalising Olympus with bankers

TOKYO Dec 15 Disgraced Olympus Corp's former CEO Michael Woodford said on Thursday that he has spoken with private equity firms and investment banks about recapitalising the camera and medical equipment maker.

The 92-year-old company on Wednesday restated its accounts for the past five years and made a delayed release of its earnings for the half-year to September, showing a marked deterioration in its net asset position.

Olympus' shares tumbled 20 percent on Thursday after the release of the financial reports.

Woodford is visiting Japan this week to drum up support for his reinstatement at the firm two months after he was dismissed and subsequently blew the whistle on questionable acquisitions at the centre of the company's accounting scandal.