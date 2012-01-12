Olympus says mulling options, no decision on equity tie

UPDATE 2-Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role, Saikawa to take helm
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Adds context, background)
TOKYO Jan 12 Olympus said on Thursday it was considering various options for reform but nothing had been decided, following a Japanese newspaper report that it was considering an equity alliance with five prospective investors including electronics groups Sony, Panasonic and Samsung Electronics.
"At this point in time, there have been no concrete decisions," the company said in a statement.
* Saikawa serves as Japan auto lobby chief (Adds context, background)
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.