Olympus to set up internal teams on governance, operational structure

TOKYO Nov 29 Olympus Corp will set up internal teams to examine possible governance reforms and changes to its operational structure as it moves to recover from an accounting scandal, according to an internal memo to employees from President Shuichi Takayama obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

