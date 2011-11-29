Olympus to set up internal teams on governance, operational structure

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 29 Olympus Corp will set up internal teams to examine possible governance reforms and changes to its operational structure as it moves to recover from an accounting scandal, according to an internal memo to employees from President Shuichi Takayama obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The teams will report to Takayama and will aim to complete their work as quickly as possible, according to the memo, dated Nov. 28. (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.