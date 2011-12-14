RPT-Olympus:assets exceeded liabilities in 7 yrs to March 2009

TOKYO Dec 14 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday that its assets exceeded its liabilities in the seven financial years to March 2009, in a restatement of accounts as it moved to sort out an accounting scandal.

The company, however, revised down its net asset figures for the financial years ended in March 2007, 2008 and 2009. More restatements are expected later in the day.

Auditors approved the figures with qualifications.

The company is restating accounts for the past several years and is due to announce results for the six months to Sept. 30 later on Wednesday. The half-year results must be reported by the end of the day to avoid a delisting of its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.