Olympus ex-chairman: stepped down to restore confidence

TOKYO Oct 26 Olympus Corp's former
head Tsuyoshi Kikukawa said he stepped down as the scandal-hit
firm's chairman and president to restore confidence in the new
management as it confronts questions over acquisition deals and
a sharp drop in its share price.
In a statement read out by an Olympus official at a news
conference on Wednesday, Kikukawa said he would continue efforts
on behalf of the company as a director.
The company said earlier on Wednesday that Kikukawa had
stepped down over media reports of the widening scandal and the
plunging share price.
The endoscope and camera maker's shares have lost more than
half their value since it sacked its British CEO and president
Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, when Kikukawa, the chairman, took
over his roles.
The company said Woodford was fired for failing to
understand the company's management style, but Woodford said the
dismissal was due to his questioning the company's acquisition
deals and calling for Kikukawa's resignation.
