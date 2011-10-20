REFILE-UPDATE 1-R&I says may downgrade Olympus, cites scandal

(Corrects spelling of 'interest' in paragraph 6)
* R&I puts Olympus A rating on watchlist for downgrade
* Cites strong yen, Europe and U.S. economy and scandal
* R&I says Olympus should focus on cutting debt, not M&A
TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese ratings agency R&I on
Thursday put Olympus Corp on watch for a possible
downgrade, citing deteriorating earnings and management turmoil
following the abrupt ouster of its reform-minded British CEO.
R&I, the only major agency to rate Olympus' debt, said it
was worried about the negative impact of the strong yen and
sluggish European and U.S. economies, given that it gets more
than half its sales outside Japan.
The agency said the turmoil surrounding the sacking of
Michael Woodford, who has raised questions about huge financial
advisor fees paid in a 2008 acquisition, further clouded its
credit outlook.
"Olympus' financial state was already at a critical level.
The managerial problems forced us to review our ratings even
though its only been two months since our last ratings action,"
R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told Reuters in an interview.
R&I placed Olympus on a watchlist for possible downgrading.
The camera and endoscope maker has an "A" issuer rating, the
third highest rank which R&I defines as "high creditworthiness
supported by some excellent factors."
Olympus carried about 650 billion yen ($8.5 billion) worth
of interest-bearing debt as of March and had a net debt-equity
ratio of nearly 3 times, comparing unfavourably to many other
precision equipment makers which are net cash positive, Ishinoda
said.
The scandal is centred on a $687 million payment to advisors
for Olympus' $2.2 billion acquisition of British medical
equipment maker Gyrus, and about $1 billion for three domestic
acquisitions that were later written down.
Woodford, who was dismissed just two weeks after being
promoted to chief executive from chief operating officer, took
his case to British fraud investigators earlier this week and
has also sent a letter to regulators in Japan.
In addition to stabilising management, Olympus needs to stop
spending so much on acqusitions, dividends and share buybacks
and focus on reducing its debt load, Ishinoda said.
"If it doesn't move in that direction it will be difficult
to maintain its credit rating," R&I analyst Yuta Ishinoda told
Reuters in an interview, saying a decision on a possible
downgrade would in principle be made in a few months.
Ishinoda added that Olympus may need to look at a share
issue to shore up its finances. Olympus shareholders' equity
ratio stood at 13.5 percent as of the end of June, below the
20-30 percent considered as healthy.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Hiroyasu Hoshi, Nathan Layne, Chikafumi Hodo and
Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)