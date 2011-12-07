版本:
2011年 12月 7日

Olympus down more than 8 pct after 3rd-party panel report

TOKYO Dec 7 Shares of Olympus Corp dropped more than 8 percent after a third-party panel investigating the accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding schemes and replace the board.

The Tokyo bourse said it was keeping the scandal-hit company on its watch list for possible delisting.

Olympus dropped 8.1 percent to 1,102 yen.

