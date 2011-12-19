Olympus shareholder Southeastern says fears capital dilution

TOKYO Dec 19 A big foreign investor in
Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp voiced fears on Monday
that the firm would bring in a major new investor in a move that
could effectively sink ex-CEO Michael Woodford's campaign to be
reinstated.
Woodford, an Englishman who was a rare foreign CEO in Japan,
went public with his concerns over crooked accounting at Olympus
after his dismissal in October, leading to the uncovering of a
$1.7 billion cover-up that has left the company badly weakened.
He is now lobbying shareholders to return to the helm, but
his campaign has caused an apparent split between major foreign
shareholders, who have called for his reinstatement, and major
Japanese investors who have lent him no public support at all.
U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management, which holds
about 5 percent of the maker of cameras and medical
equipment, said it was worried that Olympus planned to place a
big chunk of shares with a new investor and dilute the influence
of existing owners.
"We are concerned that they want the capital-raise not to
shore up the balance sheet but to bring in a partner who would
be supportive of their continued control of the board," Josh
Shores, a senior analyst and principal at Southeastern, told
Reuters ahead of a formal statement released by Southeastern.
Olympus has said it is considering capital and operational
tie-ups, among other options, to relieve the pressure on its
balance sheet, which was left badly weakened after setting its
fraudulent accounts straight last week.
"If this placing goes ahead, they would be selling control
of the company for a third to half of what it is worth, just to
get supportive votes to protect the status quo," Shores said.
The Olympus board has said it plans to resign, though
perhaps not in its entirety, and to choose its own successors
before then. Woodford and his foreign backers say the board is
discredited and has no right to nominate its successors.