UPDATE 1-Olympus: increased damages sought in lawsuit

TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp said
on Friday a Japanese investor expanded the scope of a
shareholder lawsuit against former and current executives at the
scandal-ridden company, whose shares have slumped 60 percent in
six weeks.
The unnamed individual, who lives in western Japan and owns
an undisclosed number of shares, has widened the suit to include
37 executives, up from 21, and wants the company's auditors to
pay damages as well, Olympus said in a statement.
The shareholder is asking for 149.4 billion yen ($1.9
billion), 10 billion yen more than originally sought, from
executives found to have failed to meet their fiduciary
responsibilities.
Under this type of shareholder representative suit, the
repayment of alleged losses is to the company rather than to
individual shareholders.
The shareholder is asking that Olympus's 11 auditors and two
auditing companies who signed off on acquisitions that were used
to hide investment losses also pay damages of 149.4 billion yen.
A U.S. investor, Lloyd Graham, has also filed a securities
lawsuit against the Japanese camera and endoscope maker, seeking
class-action status and accusing Olympus of making false
statements about its finances and intentionally hiding losses
from investors.
Olympus shares closed in Tokyo on Friday at 1,107 yen, up
nearly 9 percent, after touching a 4-week high of 1,276 yen.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ian
Geoghegan)