Olympus: received new demands for damages in lawsuit

TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp said
on Friday that shareholders have asked the camera maker for more
damages from former and current executives if they are found to
have caused losses to company value through acquisitions at the
centre of a scandal.
The shareholders have asked the company's auditors for
repayment of 149.4 billion yen ($1.9 billion) plus interest from
executives if they find a failure in meeting fiduciary
responsibilities, up from an original 139.42 billion yen,
Olympus said in a statement.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)