Olympus to hold shareholders meeting in April

TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's scandal-tarnished Olympus Corp said it is preparing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in the second half of April, when members of its board who are being sued by the company plan to resign.

The maker of cameras and medical equipment said that it is considering appointing independent outside directors to make up a majority of its board, to regain trust after the revelation of a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that spanned 13 years.