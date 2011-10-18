Olympus shares drop in heavy, volatile trading

TOKYO Oct 18 Shares of Olympus dropped 5 percent in seesaw trade early on Tuesday, in continued heavy trading following the company's move last week to fire its president.

Olympus was down 5 percent at 1,477 yen after sinking to a fresh 2-1/2 year low of 1,455 yen. It earlier rose more than 2 percent.

Olympus may take legal action against ousted Chief Executive Michael Woodford, accusing him of disclosing confidential information in media reports following his firing on Friday, a senior executive told investors on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)