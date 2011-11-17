版本:
Olympus shares rise more than 18 pct in heavy trade

TOKYO Nov 17 Shares of Olympus Corp looked set to soar for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as hopes that the scandal-hit company will avoid being delisted continued to rise.

The shares were up 18.2 percent at 875 yen, after earlier climbing as much as 16.2 percent and were the heaviest-traded issue by turnover. The shares have risen by their daily limit every day this week.

Olympus offered a plan to cut its debt by about 260 billion yen ($3.38 billion) over the next three years to maintain ties with creditors amid a deepening scandal, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

