Olympus shares rise on report Panasonic to take stake

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.002 pct passive stake in Advansix
* Norges Bank reports 5.002 percent passive stake in Advansix Inc as of Feb 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mTcglM Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 6 Shares of Olympus Corp rose 3.3 percent to 1,374 yen on Wednesday after Kyodo news agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to the scandal-hit firm.
The move will make Panasonic the top shareholder in Olympus, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal.
Panasonic shares were up 0.6 percent, in line with the benchmark Nikkei share average.
ZURICH/LONDON, March 3 Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks market.
* Cypress Semiconductor files definitive consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting