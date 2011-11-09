Japan short-seller suspends Olympus transactions

BRIEF-Key Energy Services Inc enters into a joinder and increase in revolver commitments agreement
* Key Energy Services Inc - on February 6, co, units entered into a joinder and increase in revolver commitments agreement
TOKYO Nov 9 Japan Securities Finance , the processor of margin transactions in Japan, said it had suspended short-selling of Olympus shares indefinitely from Wednesday.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Key Energy Services Inc - on February 6, co, units entered into a joinder and increase in revolver commitments agreement
* Capital Southwest announces financial results for third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results