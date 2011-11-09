版本:
Japan short-seller suspends Olympus transactions

TOKYO Nov 9 Japan Securities Finance , the processor of margin transactions in Japan, said it had suspended short-selling of Olympus shares indefinitely from Wednesday.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

