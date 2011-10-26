INSIGHT-UPDATE 1-Anatomy of a costly biotech deal for Olympus

* $60 mln purchase of Stryker assets may cost 50 pct more
By Paritosh Bansal, Kirstin Ridley and Kevin Krolicki
Oct 26 Soon after paying a record-setting fee
to close a now-controversial takeover in the spring of 2010,
Japanese camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp (7733.T) was
back out shopping for another deal.
Once again, it turned to a New York-based advisory firm
outside the dealmaking mainstream and once again the Japanese
company ended up paying an out-sized amount to complete a
tangled deal that has come under scrutiny, internal company
documents show.
Olympus agreed in December last year to buy the rights to a
biotech remedy intended to help regenerate human bone from
medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N) for $60 million.
But the documents reviewed by Reuters show that the deal
may end up costing the Japanese firm around 50 percent more,
thanks to payments made to its adviser.
Olympus made a $25 million loan to Viscogliosi Brothers,
the firm that advised it on the transaction and expects it will
need to write off most of that amount, according to the
documents.
The Japanese company also paid a higher-than-normal $5
million transaction fee to Viscogliosi Brothers and agreed to
reimburse $4.4 million in expenses, the documents show. The
fees for advisers are typically 2 percent to 3 percent for
deals of this size.
Richard Torrenzano, a spokesman for Viscogliosi Brothers,
said the firm could not discuss the deal under terms imposed by
Olympus.
"Unfortunately, we are bound by a confidentiality agreement
with Olympus and cannot comment on any aspect of the deal," he
said.
Olympus declined to comment, as did Stryker spokesman Aaron
Kwittken.
A string of troubled acquisitions by Olympus has cost the
company more than $1.2 billion in charges and write-offs, led
to the resignation of Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and forced the
company to appoint a panel to investigate in the face of a
plunging share price. [ID:nL3E7LQ0T6]
The 2010 biotech deal is small by comparison to some of
Olympus' other deals. But like those acquisitions it was
challenged by former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford and could
raise questions about the company's governance and management.
Woodford, 51, has said he was fired in a boardroom coup at
Olympus for questioning a $687 million payment to advisers in
the $2.2 billion takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus in
2008.
The FBI is investigating the massive advisory fee and
Woodford has called on authorities in Japan and Britain to
launch investigations of their own. Woodford was in New York on
Wednesday to meet with the FBI.
Sources have told Reuters that Japan's securities watchdog
was looking into past Olympus takeover deals.
Olympus documents provided to Reuters by Woodford show that
the former CEO raised questions about the Stryker acquisition
and the role of advisers in that deal as well.
"I'm still unclear as to the role played by Viscogliosi
Brothers in the transaction and the basis upon which the loan
was originally made," Woodford said in a Sept. 23 memo to
Olympus Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori.
The documents reviewed by Reuters also include contractual
agreements between Olympus and Viscogliosi Brothers signed in
April and November of 2010, an April 2010 letter of intent
between Stryker and Viscogliosi Brothers, and an Aug. 31, 2011
internal Olympus presentation related to the deal.
COSTLY DIVERSIFICATION
Olympus has described its acquisitions as a way to
diversify from its major markets in optical equipment including
cameras and the endoscopes that surgeons now rely on for less
invasive surgeries.
On Dec. 7, 2010, Olympus announced in a news release that
it had formed a new unit, Olympus Biotech. At the same time, it
announced that the unit had acquired a line of bone growth
therapies from Stryker that would be part of its stepped-up
push into biotechnology.
The Stryker assets that Olympus acquired, including a
Lebanon, New Hampshire plant, weren't unencumbered.
In August 2010, Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Stryker agreed to
pay $1.35 million to settle claims by Massachusetts prosecutors
that the company marketed its bone growth products for uses
that had not been cleared by federal regulators.
The products known as OP-1 are based on a naturally
occurring protein used to stimulate bone growth. Stryker
Biotech only had U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for
the product under the humanitarian device exemption, which
limits the number of units that can be sold and typically
prohibits the company from making a profit.
The Olympus news release did not mention the advisory role
that Viscogliosi Brothers had played in the deal or payments to
the firm.