Olympus president: no concrete tie-up talks

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
TOKYO Jan 18 Olympus Corp President Shuichi Takayama said on Wednesday that the company has not been in concrete talks about possible tie-ups with firms, as has been reported by media, and that such decisions would be up to new management.
Media have named companies such as Sony Corp, Fujifilm, Toshiba Corp, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and medical equipment firm Terumo Corp as possible contenders for the camera and medical equipment maker.
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.