Tokyo Stock Exchange: to strengthen corporate governance

TOKYO Oct 26 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) said on Wednesday it will work to strengthen governance of listed companies and to confirm there have been no breaches of compliance rules, as it comes under pressure to act in response to a governance scandal at Olympus Corp .

The TSE also said in a statement on its website that it would cooperate with Japan's financial and securities regulators, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Securities Surveillance Commission (SESC), to strengthen governance.

The exchange had said on Monday that it was urging Olympus to disclose more information after questions were raised about several acquisition deals.

On Wednesday, Olympus said its chairman and president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa had stepped down due to a series of media reports on the company's problems and a plunge in its share price. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)