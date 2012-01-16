版本:
2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Toshiba denies report it will propose Olympus equity tie-up

TOKYO Jan 16 Toshiba Corp on Monday denied a newspaper report it was set to propose an equity tie-up with scandal-hit Olympus Corp.

"There is no truth to this," a Toshiba spokesman told Reuters, after the Nikkan Kogyo said the company was expected to submit a business plan to Olympus's financial advisers.

