Tokyo bourse: need more info before acting on Olympus

TOKYO Nov 8 The Tokyo Stock Exchange needs more information before deciding whether to put Olympus shares under supervision, a step towards possible delisting, a spokesman for the exchange said on Tuesday.

Olympus said earlier on Tuesday that following an investigation by a third-party panel it had found that the posting of losses on securities investments had been deferred since the 1990s, using funds related to acquisition deals.

The bourse spokesman said it needed to examine the size of the deferred losses and whether they had an impact on shareholders' investment decisions before taking any further action.

The deals are at the centre of a high-profile governance scandal that followed the dismissal of the company's British CEO Michael Woodford and has cut the market value of the camera and endoscope maker by more than half. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)