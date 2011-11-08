Tokyo bourse: need more info before acting on Olympus

TOKYO Nov 8 The Tokyo Stock Exchange needs more
information before deciding whether to put Olympus
shares under supervision, a step towards possible delisting, a
spokesman for the exchange said on Tuesday.
Olympus said earlier on Tuesday that following an
investigation by a third-party panel it had found that the
posting of losses on securities investments had been deferred
since the 1990s, using funds related to acquisition deals.
The bourse spokesman said it needed to examine the size of
the deferred losses and whether they had an impact on
shareholders' investment decisions before taking any further
action.
The deals are at the centre of a high-profile governance
scandal that followed the dismissal of the company's British CEO
Michael Woodford and has cut the market value of the camera and
endoscope maker by more than half.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Watson)