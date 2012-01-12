Tokyo bourse to meet on Olympus as early as Jan 20-NHK

TOKYO Jan 13 The Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to hold an extraordinary executive meeting as early as Jan. 20 at which it is set to decide to keep scandal-hit Olympus Corp listed on the bourse, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange kept Olympus on its watchlist after the firm met its deadline to file its revised results on Dec. 14, which revealed a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet.

While the bourse will keep Olympus listed, it is likely to put Olympus shares on alert status and require the endoscope and camera maker to submit yearly reports on improvements in its management system, NHK said.

If no improvements are seen after three years, the firm will be delisted, NHK reported without citing sources.

The exchange said in a statement on its website that nothing has been decided.