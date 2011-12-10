Olympus ousted CEO to visit Japan as he seeks to remove board

TOKYO Dec 10 Olympus Corp's
ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, will travel to Japan on Tuesday
seeking support from shareholders and investors for a new
management to lead the firm after a $1.7 billion accounting
fraud.
Woodford will arrive in Japan on Tuesday evening and leave
on Friday morning, an assistant in Tokyo said in an e-mail.
His visit comes as Olympus prepares to issue its earnings
before a deadline Wednesday in order to avoid being delisted by
the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Even if it met the deadline, the 92-year-old maker of
endoscopes and cameras could still be dumped from the exchange
if its accounting misstatements were large enough.
The board, slammed in an independent report on the
accounting scandal roiling the company, has said it plans to
stay in place for the time being.
Woodford will also meet candidates for any new board, the
Yomiuri reported earlier. Nearly all the current directors
served during Olympus's 13-year cover-up of investment losses.
Olympus has seen its existence threatened by the scandal, in
which senior executives cooked the books in a $1.7 billion
scheme to hide investment losses. Olympus shares have lost about
half their value since Woodford blew the whistle on the
accounting problems.
The independent investigative panel set up by Olympus last
month and made up of six legal and accounting experts, described
the management as rotten to the core.
In order to remove them, Woodford will need the support of
most shareholders, including Japanese stock holders, who have
yet to voice support for the former president.