Ousted Olympus CEO sees backing for boardroom coup

LONDON Dec 6 Michael Woodford, the
CEO-turned-whistleblower at Japan's Olympus Corp., said
he is winning the backing of major institutional investors
willing to buy stock and back his campaign to regain control of
the disgraced endoscope maker.
Speaking after a company-appointed panel delivered a damning
verdict on how top managers bled Olympus of $1.7 billion in one
of Japan's worst corporate scandals, Woodford
said investors were flocking to meet him.
"Big, big, big names are travelling the world to see me," he
told Reuters.
"I met some in New York on Friday and others are coming to
London. And I might have to return to Japan in the coming days,
it depends."
He declined to identify his contacts, saying only they were
"potential shareholders".
Despite his sacking on Oct. 14 for querying a series of
odd-looking acquisitions and fees, Woodford remained a company
director while launching a one-man campaign to urge prosecutors,
regulators and journalists around the globe to investigate.
He finally resigned last week to free himself, he says, of
corporate shackles that prevented him from contacting new
investors in his quest to oust the current board and lead
Olympus back to financial strength.
OPPORTUNIY KNOCKS
The scandal, that could yet spell a delisting if
once-venerable Olympus fails to meet a Dec. 14 deadline for
reporting results or if the money trail leads prosecutors to
Japanese gangsters, has sent the group's stock plunging up to 80
percent.
But investor hopes that Olympus will avoid that step if its
boardroom and books are cleansed has sparked a rebound for a
company whose robust core diagnostic endoscope business accounts
for around 70 percent of the global market.
Woodford said he did not believe new investors such as Wall
Street giant Goldman Sachs, which snapped up a near 7
percent stake in November, were trying to turn a quick profit on
the company's misfortunes.
"I've spoken to people whom Goldman has bought the stock
for," he said.
"I don't forsee Olympus being sold or anything like that
happening. Those interested in taking a stake see a company that
will have a renaissance -- and support a new strong management
with me and others."
Market experts say more than 50 percent of Olympus's stock
is now likely to be held outside Japan -- although Tokyo-based
hedge fund Tower Investment Management has bought a chunky 5.95
percent Olympus stake, according to a regulatory filing.
"I think it's a very dynamic situation," Woodford said. "But
I think overwhelmingly those outside Japan support me." He added
he would ideally like Japanese institutional support too.
A fresh trip to Tokyo -- which would be his second since he
fled the country in October after being warned he might be in
danger from organised crime -- would allow face-to-face meetings
with Japanese investors.
"It's much easier if they can see me," said Woodford, who
cut his teeth at Olympus over 30 years ago.
Rarely for a foreigner, he rose to the ranks of president in
April and CEO in October. He says he feels such loyalty to the
company he has funded his significant travel and legal bills
from his own pocket.
Large western shareholders such as Southeastern Asset
Management and Harris Associates of the United States and
Scotland's Baillie Gifford, have long called for a shareholder
meeting to oust the board and reinstate Woodford.
But an extraordinary shareholder meeting can only be called
by the company's board or by investors owning at least three
percent of the company in their own name. Big western
shareholders have invested largely on behalf of clients.
However, with the independent panel on Tuesday accusing the
Olympus board of being riddled with a "tribal culture of the
Japanese salaryman" after failing to grill the three executives
who have admitted orchestrating the scam, Woodford believes the
board can now do little but call for its own demise.
"The company, I think, will call an EGM," he said.
Woodford has spoken in the past of a group of talented
Olympus managers he trusts who sit just below the board. Asked
whether these, or others, were lined up to take up any empty
seats, he said: "In an executive sense, yes. They havent signed
on the dotted line, but I'm sure they would be (willing), yes."