Woodford in Japan to decide bid to run Olympus -aide

TOKYO Jan 5 The former CEO of Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp, Briton Michael Woodford, has returned to Japan to decide the future of his bid to return to his old post, an aide to Woodford said on Thursday.

Woodford, who was fired as Olympus CEO in October and blew the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal at the maker of Japanese medical devices and cameras, faces long odds in his battle with current management, which has been expected to get backing from its bankers for a plan to bring in outside investors to bolster the company's finances.

Woodford aide Waku Miller told Reuters that the ex-CEO might give a news conference on Friday at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) but said he had not yet made up his mind whether to abandon his campaign. "He has not yet decided," Miller told Reuters.