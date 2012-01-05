Woodford in Japan to decide bid to run Olympus -aide

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 5 The former CEO of Japan's disgraced Olympus Corp, Briton Michael Woodford, has returned to Japan to decide the future of his bid to return to his old post, an aide to Woodford said on Thursday.
Woodford, who was fired as Olympus CEO in October and blew the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal at the maker of Japanese medical devices and cameras, faces long odds in his battle with current management, which has been expected to get backing from its bankers for a plan to bring in outside investors to bolster the company's finances.
Woodford aide Waku Miller told Reuters that the ex-CEO might give a news conference on Friday at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) but said he had not yet made up his mind whether to abandon his campaign. "He has not yet decided," Miller told Reuters.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.