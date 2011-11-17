Olympus ex-CEO Woodford: to come to Japan, meet Japan police

TOKYO Nov 17 The former chief executive officer of Olympus Corp said on Thursday that he will meet in Japan next week with Japanese authorities investigating the company's accounting scandal.

Michael Woodford, the former CEO who fled Japan after being fired on Oct. 14, told Reuters that he would meet with Japanese police, prosecutors and officials of the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the Japanese financial market regulator.

"I'll arrive on Wednesday afternoon," he said in a telephone interview.

He said he expects the Japanese authorities to ensure his safety while in the country.

