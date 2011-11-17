Olympus ex-CEO Woodford: to come to Japan, meet Japan police

TOKYO Nov 17 The former chief executive
officer of Olympus Corp said on Thursday that he will
meet in Japan next week with Japanese authorities investigating
the company's accounting scandal.
Michael Woodford, the former CEO who fled Japan after being
fired on Oct. 14, told Reuters that he would meet with Japanese
police, prosecutors and officials of the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission, the Japanese financial market
regulator.
"I'll arrive on Wednesday afternoon," he said in a telephone
interview.
He said he expects the Japanese authorities to ensure his
safety while in the country.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)