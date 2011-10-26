Ex-Olympus CEO says Kikukawa resignation "a start"

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 26 The sacked chief executive of
Olympus Corp said the resignation of the Japanese
company's chairman and president was "a start" but noted his
replacement had also failed to demand explanations about hefty
fees linked to acquisitions.
"(Shuichi Takayama) is a nice guy," Woodford told Reuters by
telephone on Wednesday. "This is a start.
"But he's been on the board...If he had stood up and said we
should discuss this (Woodford's concerns about unexplained
payments) and not voted with the board -- if he had a conscience
and concern ... But he hasn't done that.
"Let's listen to the news conference."
Olympus, which kicked off a news conference in Japan, said
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa has stepped down amid a widening corporate
governance scandal engulfing the camera and endoscope maker,
which has sent the group's shares plunging by more than 50
percent.
Takayama, a managing director of the company, was appointed
to replace him as president.
Kikukawa had taken over as Olympus's chief executive after
the company abruptly fired British CEO Woodford on Oct 14.
Woodford, whose concerns about fees include an
"extraordinary" $687 million to unidentified advisers linked to
a $2.2 billion British acquisition in 2008, has called for the
resignation of the whole Olympus board and an external forensic
examination of the company's books.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley)