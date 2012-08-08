UPDATE 1-Olympics-Sailing-Denmark take bronze in 49er after Aussie gold

| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England, Aug 8 (Reuters)- Denmark grabbed the
bronze in the Olympic men's skiff 49er medal race on Wednesday
as Australia completed their laps of honour with gold already
secured in qualifying.
Rivals New Zealand had also bagged silver in earlier racing.
Only eight points separated third-placed Denmark from
Austria in seventh with Finland, Britain and France sandwiched
in between on the spectator-friendly shoreline Nothe course.
However, Denmark's Allan Norregaard and Peter Lang prevailed
in the medal race with points counting double as the Nothe route
continued to provide tricky challenges to the pack.
Four-times world champions Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen
of Australia took gold by winning five of the 15 rounds.
The New Zealand duo of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who
chased the Australians to win silver at the 2011 and 2012 world
championships, secured their first sailing medal of the Games.
