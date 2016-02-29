Mexico's OMA sees fourth-quarter earnings surge

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, known as OMA and partially owned by embattled construction firm ICA, saw its fourth-quarter net income rise 40 percent to 396 million pesos ($23 million), the airport operator said on Monday.
Its net income reached just 284 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
The airport operator saw revenue climb 24 percent to 1.3 billion pesos ($71.4 million) from 992 million in the fourth quarter of 2014.
ICA, which defaulted on $60 million in interest rate payments after a crash in the peso made its hefty dollar-denominated debt load more expensive, owns just over 17 percent of the company.
Banks like Germany's Deutsche Bank have sold millions of shares of OMA that were pledged as collateral for loans to the embattled construction giant.
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end-December) (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.