UPDATE 1-Bank Muscat says mulling options to recover card fraud money

DUBAI May 12 Bank Muscat, the main
victim of a $45 million global cyber heist, is examining all
options to recover the money it lost in an unprecedented fraud
brought to light by U.S. authorities.
In a globally coordinated campaign, hackers broke into two
unidentified payment processing companies in India that handled
the prepaid debit cards for two Middle Eastern banks, including
Bank Muscat, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
The payment processing firms were EnStage Inc, which
operates from Bangalore, and ElectraCard Services, which is
based in Pune, several sources told Reuters.
Bank Muscat had outsourced its card processing functions to
EnStage, according to the sources.
The Omani lender reported in February that its pre-paid
travel cards were hit by fraud, forcing it to take a 15 million
rial ($39.0 million) loss provision.
"Bank Muscat is aware from press reports that a number of
arrests in different jurisdictions have taken place in relation
to the prepaid debit card fraud incident which we disclosed on
Feb. 25 and 26," it said in a brief statement to the stock
exchange on Sunday.
"We reiterate that we are exploring all avenues of recovery
so as to protect shareholder interests and will advise the
markets accordingly if there are any material developments in
this regard."
It gave no additional information in the statement on the
measures taken to recover the funds.
The other bank involved hit by the cyber attack, National
Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK), said on Friday that none of
its customers had lost any money as a result of a cyber fraud
which resulted in a loss at the Gulf bank in 2012.