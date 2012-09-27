Oman plans to boost budget spending by 10 pct in 2013 - source

| MUSCAT, Sept 27
MUSCAT, Sept 27 Oman plans to boost its 2013
budget spending by 10 percent compared to this year's plan to
fund new infrastructure projects, an official source familiar
with the government's financial planning said on Thursday.
"A 10 percent hike in spending will take care of our growth
to fund development projects such as airports, ports, roads,
hospitals and in the energy sector," said the source, who
declined to be identified.
The 2013 budget plan would be based on an oil price of $85
per barrel and assume a deficit of about the same size as the
shortfall originally projected for this year, he said.
Oman approved expenditure of 10 billion rials ($26 billion)
for 2012 with a deficit forecast at 1.2 billion rials, based on
an assumed oil price of $75 per barrel.
But high oil prices, currently above $110 per barrel
, are now expected to help Oman run a comfortable surplus
this year. Analysts polled by Reuters this week forecast the
small non-OPEC oil exporter would show a budget surplus of 8.1
percent of its economic output in 2012.
The sultanate's budget surplus rose to 2 billion rials in
January-July, data showed earlier this month. The country, which
depends on crude oil for 77 percent of the budget income, sold
its oil for $113 per barrel on average in that period.
The International Monetary Fund forecast in December that
Oman's budget break-even oil price would be $81 per barrel this
year. But that level is expected to rise to $105 by 2016,
according to the IMF.
The Gulf Arab country, which faces a pressing challenge to
create tens of thousands of jobs every year for its fast-growing
population, boosted spending last year following public protests
demanding more jobs and an end to corruption.