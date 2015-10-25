Oman, Japan to form $400 mln fund to invest in food sector -Omani officials

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MUSCAT Oct 25 Oman's biggest sovereign wealth fund has agreed with Japanese institutions to set up a joint $400 million fund that will invest in food and agribusiness industries, Omani officials said on Sunday.
The fund will facilitate direct investment in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states by Japanese food and agribusiness firms, ranging from grains and feed to vegetables, milk and dairy products, logistics and research firms, they said, aiming to spend at least 35 percent of the money in Oman.
The Gulf Japan Food Fund will be owned 37.5 percent by Oman's State General Reserve Fund. State-run Oman National Investments Development Co and Gulf Investment Corp, owned by the six GCC states, will hold a combined 12.5 percent.
Japan's Mizuho Bank and Norinchukin Bank will provide the remaining half of the capital.
The sultanate is trying to diversify its economy beyond oil, using state funds in international ventures that steer investment and technology back to Oman. (Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Ireland)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.