Kerry hails tentative Raytheon arms sale to Oman

MUSCAT May 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry hailed on Wednesday what U.S. officials said was an
estimated $2.1 billion deal for Oman to buy a ground-based air
defence system from U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co.
.
"I wanted to come here to be able to thank you and to
celebrate with you the Raytheon initiative for the $1.6 billion
dollar ground based air defense system which Oman is going to
put in place," Kerry said as he met Oman's defense minister.
"We are ... very grateful for your confidence in Raytheon."
A senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday
the deal's value was in fact expected to be $2.1 billion, as
U.S. officials had previously estimated, though the exact size
and content were still under negotiation.
Oman and Raytheon did not sign a letter of intent for the
arms deal during Kerry's visit to the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab
state in contrast to the predictions of U.S. officials earlier
this week.
"The letter of intent will be signed soon, but they are
still finalizing technical details," said the senior State
Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In a joint Statement released at the end of Kerry's visit,
the United States and Oman said negotiations with Raytheon were
in final stages and "a final conclusion of the deal is expected
following agreements on the technical aspects of the system,
through life support and maintenance and other related matters".
The ground-based air defence system would help protect Oman
against cruise missile, drone or fighter aircraft attacks.
Part of the sale has been previously disclosed. In October
2011, the U.S. Defense Department notified Congress of a
proposed $1.25 billion sale of Avenger fire units, Stinger
missiles and Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missiles to Oman.
Under the U.S. system, such sales are typically disclosed to
Congress, which has the right to reject them, long before a
final contract is signed. The signing of a letter of intent is
only one further step along the way to a final deal.
From Oman, which sits opposite Iran on the strategic Strait
of Hormuz, Kerry flies to Amman, Jordan, for talks with Western
and Arab states about how he hopes to bring Syria's government
and opposition together for peace talks to try to end their more
than two-year civil war.