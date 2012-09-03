Nine to bid for Oman $155 mln rail design project

MUSCAT, Sept 3 Nine international companies or
groups plan to bid for a contract that could be worth as much as
60 million rials ($155 million) to design and consult on the
construction of Oman's first major railway, a tender board
official said on Monday.
"The companies have been asked to submit new bids to give
the process more time. The new deadline is on Oct. 5, for what
we expect will be a contract worth between 45 and 60 million
rials," the official told Reuters, declining to be named under
briefing rules.
He identified bidders as a consortium comprising Denmark's
COWI, DBI and AECOM of the United States; SYSTRA of France;
U.S.-based Parsons Corp; Mott MacDonald of Britain; a consortium
comprising Italy's Italferr and Worsely Parsons of Australia; a
China Railway company; France's Egis Rail; the Pointec group;
and a consortium of Korea Rail and the Hyundai group.
The official said the bids had originally been due to be
submitted in July, but the government decided to extend the
deadline to give contractors more time.
Oman plans to build a 1,000 km (625 mile) railway at an
estimated cost of around 5 billion rials, with completion in
2018. The line, part of a scheme to build rail links across Gulf
Cooperation Council countries, will run from the northern border
town of Buraimi to the southern city of Salalah.
"It will have terminals in each major town along the way to
transport goods and passengers," the official said.
Each state in the GCC, which also includes Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, plans to build
its own railway system as part of efforts to boost trade among
member states. Each government is to fund construction within
its borders.