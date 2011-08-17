Omega ATS opens access to real-time bond pricing

* To offer real-time bond market pricing on its website

* Quotes are for 24 fixed income instruments

TORONTO Aug 17 Canadian alternative trading system Omega ATS said on Wednesday it has started to provide free, real-time bond market pricing on its website in a move that widens its fixed-income trading offering.

The quotes reflect 24 fixed-income instruments -- which range from Government of Canada debt securities to corporate names such as Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) and Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) -- that currently trade on its system.

As more bonds are added, they will be incorporated into the live feed, Omega said.

Among the smallest of Canada's alternative trading systems, Omega began offering trades in government bonds and convertible debentures in December on its electronic platform. [ID:nN14283660]

Omega said the new offering will help provide efficiency to a market that depends on investors relying on their brokers, and brokers relying on their trading desks.

Mike Bignell, president of Omega ATS, said "the days of fixed income trading being an opaque...market are numbered."

Omega's rivals include TMX Group Inc (X.TO), which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange and the junior TSX Venture Exchange, and Alpha Group, Canada's biggest ATS, which is owned in part by the dealer units of the country's big banks. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)