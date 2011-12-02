UPDATE 2-Omega holds firm as suitor seeks price cut

By Myles Neligan

LONDON Dec 2 Insurer Omega insisted rival Haverford go ahead with a 50 million pound ($78.4 million) deal to buy 25 percent of its shares after its suitor said the agreement was no longer valid and it wanted a cheaper price.

Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd "sees no reason why the offer would not proceed," it said in a statement on Friday.

Haverford, led by insurance tycoon Mark Byrne, had earlier said it hoped to pay just 74 pence per share for the Omega stake, less than the 83p demanded by shareholders last month in a so-called Dutch auction.

It said its original offer had lapsed because legal conditions, including regulatory approval from Lloyd's of London and the U.S. state of Delaware, had not been met by the closing date of Nov. 30, and raised concerns about a "very significant and unexpected deterioration" in Omega's financial position.

Omega revealed on Nov. 18 that it had incurred another $9 million of catastrophe-related claims in the three months to Sept. 30, and that its previous estimate of disaster losses in the first half had risen by $6 million.

Omega shares were down 3.9 percent at 61.8 pence by 1530 GMT, lagging a 3.1 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance share index.

"It's quite disappointing for shareholders," said Sarah Lewandowski, an analyst at brokerage Peel Hunt.

"The general performance of Omega has continued to deteriorate -- (net tangible assets) will have dropped and Haverford are trying to get that reflected in their bid price."

Under the original offer, Haverford had asked Omega investors to submit shares for sale at the lowest price they could accept within a range of 70 pence and 83 pence.

The Dutch auction drew offers to sell 162.2 million shares, more than double the 60.2 million shares required, at the maximum price of 83 pence, Haverford said on Friday.

Omega, one of the smallest listed insurers operating in the Lloyd's of London market, has been seen as a takeover target since last year.

Haverford, which aims to install Byrne as Omega's executive chairman if its offer succeeds, faced competition from insurers Canopius and Barbican, while Novae held fruitless takeover talks with Omega in June.

Lloyd's of London insurers are seen as ripe for consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, while their small size makes them vulnerable as stricter capital requirements come into force.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover Insurance, while Brit Insurance succumbed last year to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.