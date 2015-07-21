Hedge fund Omega Advisors sees stocks rallying despite Fed

| NEW YORK, July 21
NEW YORK, July 21 Hedge fund firm Omega Advisors
expects the U.S. stock market's bull run to deliver returns of
between 7 percent and 9 percent over the coming year, fueled by
steady economic growth and a corporate takeover boom amid slow,
gradual interest rate hikes.
Omega, overseen by Leon Cooperman and Steven Einhorn, said
the Federal Reserve's impending tightening cycle will not derail
the momentum in equities, according to Omega's second-quarter
investor letter to clients, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Omega, which oversees approximately $8.9 billion as of June
30, declined to comment.
Omega cited the Fed's slow and gradual pace of tightening as
one of the "magnificent seven" items that will extend the bull
run. "A U.S. monetary policy that does not become hostile to
risk assets or economic activity for at least several more
years," the letter, which was signed by Cooperman and Einhorn,
added.
The other five items include:
- A U.S. economic expansion that will last for at least
several more years, bringing with it an extended period of
earnings and dividend growth, significant share buybacks and
substantial mergers and acquisitions.
- Real growth of between 2 percent and 3 percent.
- "Sweet spot" inflation between 1.5 percent and 2.5
percent.
- "U.S. equity market valuation which is not currently
excessive and/or speculative."
- Investor sentiment and positioning inconsistent with the
end of the bull market.
Omega said the current price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P
500 of approximately 16.5 times forward earnings is "about
right," indicative of a fairly valued market.
"We are not of the view that the U.S. equity market has
reached a problematic/excessive level of absolute valuation
relative to earnings, cash flow, free cash flow, return on
equity, and return on invested capital," Omega said. "The
current U.S. equity bull market will last quite a while longer
than the next 12 months."
(Reporting By Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan
and Dan Grebler)