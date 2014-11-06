Perrigo to buy Belgium's Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 Ireland-based consumer healthcare company Perrigo Co Plc said it would acquire Belgium's Omega Pharma NV for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding debt.
Perrigo said it would also take on 1.1 million euros of debt from privately held Omega.
Perrigo will pay 25 percent of the equity value of the deal through placement of shares to Omega founder Marc Coucke.
The rest will be funded through a combination of cash and debt, Perrigo said. ($1 = 0.7981 euro) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.