UPDATE 1-Perrigo to buy Belgium's Omega Pharma for $3.11 bln

Nov 6 Irish consumer healthcare company Perrigo
Co Plc said it would acquire Belgium's Omega Pharma NV
for 2.48 billion euros ($3.11 billion), excluding
debt, to expand its over-the-counter products portfolio.
Perrigo said it would also take on 1.1 million euros of debt
from privately held Omega.
Over-the-counter drugs offer lower margins than prescription
drugs but demand for them is usually higher because they are
cheaper.
Omega sells prescription-free medicines, healthcare products
and personal care items such as wart treatments and suntan
lotions over the counter.
Reuters reported in July that Omega, which was taken private
by Chief Executive Mark Coucke and private equity firm Waterland
in 2011, hired Morgan Stanley to look at a potential sale.
Perrigo said on Thursday it would place about 5 million
shares, representing 25 percent of the equity value of the deal,
with Coucke and fund the rest through cash and debt.
Perrigo had 133.9 million shares outstanding as of Sept. 27.
The Irish company said the deal, which was expected to close
in the first quarter of 2015, would immediately add to adjusted
earnings.
Perrigo said it had secured a 1.75-billion-euro credit
facility from J.P. Morgan and Barclays, who were also its
financial advisers for the deal.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was Perrigo's legal adviser.
Morgan Stanley was Omega's financial adviser and Allen &
Overy its legal adviser.
Perrigo's shares were down about 1 percent in light trading
before the bell. The stock closed at $158.50 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7981 euro)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)