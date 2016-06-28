UPDATE 1-Omega Protein shareholders elect activist's board nominees

(Adds percentage of vote won by the activist, closing stock
price)
June 28 Dietary supplements maker Omega Protein
Corp's shareholders elected two nominees of activist
investor Wynnefield Capital to the company's board, ending a
months-long proxy battle.
Wynnefield and its affiliates, which together own 7.9
percent stake in Omega, have been asking the company to explore
strategic alternatives, including selling itself or its assets.
This month, shareholder advisory service Institutional
Shareholder Services recommended that Omega's shareholders vote
for the New York-based hedge fund's nominees, Michael
Christodolou and David Clarke.
Christodolou received 80.7 percent of the votes cast, while
Clarke received 80.1 percent, Wynnefield said in a statement.
Omega, which has a market value of $422 million, saw shares
close at $19, up 1.8 percent, on Tuesday.
Wynnefield, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Omega's board
to work with Christodolou and Clarke to "critically evaluate the
company's strategy and capital allocation, and to improve
corporate governance practices."
Christodolou will replace Director Gary Ermers on the board,
the hedge fund said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Michael Flaherty; Editing
by Bernard Orr)