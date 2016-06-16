ISS backs activist directors for Omega Protein's board

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 A shareholder advisory service has recommended that Omega Protein Corp. stock holders vote for two directors brought forward by an activist investor to serve on the company's board.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) threw its support behind Michael Christodolou and David Clarke, two board candidates that Wynnefield Capital has nominated in its proxy fight against the nutritional product company.
ISS found Wynnefield's nominees are more likely to deliver changes needed at the company than the targeted incumbent board members, the New York hedge fund said in a press release. Wynnefield owns 7.9 percent of Omega shares, a stake worth around $30 million according to the firm's last quarterly filing.
According to Wynnefield's statement, ISS said Omega's main problem is the company's struggle with its strategic alternatives and the impact these investments have on the company's stock returns and profitability. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.