Investment group eyes Omega - Telegraph

LONDON Aug 31 An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne has emerged as the front-runner to buy Omega Insurance Holdings OIH.L, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited sources familiar with the situation as saying Mark Byrne is in pole position to buy Omega, the Lloyd's of London [LOL.UL] underwriter, for about 200 million pounds.

It is unclear which investment vehicle Byrne would use or how the transaction would be structured.

The takeover of Omega, which specialises in property insurance, could be announced in the next couple of weeks, according to the sources cited in the article.

The move follows an auction of the business that started earlier this year. [ID:nLDE72H21S]

Byrne's investment group is looking at making either a full cash bid or a cash-and-paper offer that would enable some Omega shareholders, such as Invesco (IVZ.N), to remain as investors in the new company, the newspaper said.

If the bid is successful, the Telegraph speculates that Omega would be valued at about net asset value (NAV) or at between 82 pence and 87 pence per share.

Mark Byrne set up Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re FSR.N and also once worked for Warren Buffett. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)