UPDATE 1-Barbican makes fresh Omega Insurance takeover bid

LONDON, Jan 20 Barbican Insurance has made a fresh takeover approach for rival Omega Insurance, reigniting bid interest in Omega after potential deals to buy the company collapsed last year.

Privately-held Barbican said on Friday that it had sent a letter which outlined an indicative merger proposal for Omega earlier this week. The letter added any transaction would be a merger of equals.

Barbican's move comes after an initial approach it made for Omega last September failed, and follows just a month after Bermudan reinsurer Haveford also ended talks over buying a stake in Omega.

Small Lloyd's of London insurers such as Omega are seen as ripe for consolidation because weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, opening up potentially attractive takeover opportunities.

Barbican said that any deal would take place via a share exchange, which would leave Omega shareholders owning the majority of the shares in the new, combined company, with no acquisition premium paid to Barbican shareholders.

Omega Insurance shares closed at 49.63 pence on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 120 million pounds ($185.7 million).