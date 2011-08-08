UPDATE 1-Omega Protein names new CEO, CFO

* Names Bret Scholtes new CEO

* Names Andrew Johannesen new CFO (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Omega Protein Corp , a fish oil and meal products maker, said its Chief Executive Joseph Rosenberg will step down at year-end and Chief Financial Officer Bret Scholtes will succeed him.

Senior vice-president Andrew Johannesen will succeed Scholtes as CFO.

Rosenberg, who has been the CEO since 1997, will continue as executive chairman of the board.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $10.26 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)