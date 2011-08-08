UPDATE 1-Omega Protein names new CEO, CFO

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Names Bret Scholtes new CEO
* Names Andrew Johannesen new CFO (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Omega Protein Corp , a fish oil and meal products maker, said its Chief Executive Joseph Rosenberg will step down at year-end and Chief Financial Officer Bret Scholtes will succeed him.
Senior vice-president Andrew Johannesen will succeed Scholtes as CFO.
Rosenberg, who has been the CEO since 1997, will continue as executive chairman of the board.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $10.26 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
