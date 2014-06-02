版本:
FDA approves Omeros eye drug

June 2 Omeros Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug for use in cataract and lens replacement surgeries.

The company said it plans to launch the drug, Omidria, later this year in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
