Omeros suspends mid-stage trial of Huntington's drug, shares fall

Oct 21 Omeros Corp said it suspended
enrolment in a mid-stage study testing its experimental
Huntington's drug as the company evaluates data from a
concurrent trial in rats, sending its shares down 10 percent
before the bell.
A high dose of the drug, OMS824, in several rats
demonstrated a much higher drug concentration in the blood, than
has been measured in patients, the company said.
The drug has been well tolerated in all human trials, Omeros
said.
"Based on currently available data, we do not believe that
the observation in the rats is caused by OMS824," Chief
Executive Gregory Demopulos said in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked the company
to further evaluate the data from the 13-week rat study before
restarting the trial, Omeros said.
The preclinical study was being conducted to allow longer
duration human trials for the drug.
The suspended mid-stage study was evaluating the drug in
patients with Huntington's - an inherited disease that causes
the progressive degeneration of certain brain cells - for four
weeks.
The Seattle-based company is also developing OMS824 for the
treatment of schizophrenia.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)